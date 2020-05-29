Horoscope Today, May 29, 2020: Capricorn, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope today, May 29: Check your astrological prediction below. Horoscope today, May 29: Check your astrological prediction below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is still time to pick up the pieces and carry on as if nothing has happened. However, is that what you really want? Someone who has behaved unfairly may be put in their place, but you will have to choose your moment with care – and use all your charms to their best effect.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your position is still strong, so I have every confidence that a current challenge is about to be overcome. At the very least you will acquire respect and put yourself on a better footing to succeed next time round. The longer you wait, the better your position should become – in theory!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The emphasis still falls on monetary affairs, but the psychological picture shows the deeper situation. In particular, anything that happens now will be deeply tied in to your view of your own spiritual worth. You need to know that partners value you for your real, underlying qualities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be a little surprised by what someone has said or done, and a good thing too. It is always useful to be rminded that you can’t take other people for granted, just as they need to understand how much they rely on your sound emotional sustenance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This looks like a busy day, although it will be very annoying indeed if all your efforts are directed into compensating for someone else’s mistakes or inefficiency. You may just have to shrug your shoulders and get on with it, but keep an eye open for short-cuts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Quite aside from the fact that any younger people in your care still seem to be rather demanding, this is a fine time to enjoy yourself. The emphasis is on the arts as well as simple pleasures, so take your pick. Activities which elevate your spirit will be desirable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Changes at home or in the family seem to be of far greater long-term significance than those at work. However, it is very difficult to establish exactly where your priorities truly lie in terms of the available resources. Give it time. In fact, give it all the time you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A discussion may have created more confusion than it resolved. However, you still have twenty-four hours to get to the nub of the matter, and your first step might be to check up on whether you were right – or wrong! And if you see that you made a mistake, you’ll gain credit by making a speedy confession.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Control over domestic spending may have been taken out of your hands by events beyond your control. However, there still seems to be an excellent chance of rational dialogue with people who know best – like bank managers. In matters of the heart, you’ll be most attracted to people from backgrounds and places very different from yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may have stamped too hard on someone else’s aspirations. If this is indeed the case try re-running the script, this time offering them all the help and encouragement they need. Leave financial complications until tomorrow, and postpone an emotional demand until everyone is good and ready.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You still don’t know what’s going on, at least not in the real world. Where you score over the rest of us is in matters of the spirit, and anyone who has any sense will turn to you to answer those ultimate questions – like who am I? and why am I here? Oh, and don’t have qualms about accepting a loved one’s generosity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Devote a great deal more thought to developing your creative talents, especially if you didn’t receive the encouragement you deserved when you were younger. You’ll feel more confident as one of a group of like-minded people, ready to take a decisive leap into the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd