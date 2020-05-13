Horoscope Today, May 13, 2020: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, May 10, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, May 10, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your mood will begin to change, and you are likely to become considerably more serious and less sociable. This is fine just as long as you are able to make use of the all-important time you must spend by yourself. The best plans might arise from a favourite fantasy, not from the facts.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s definitely a moment for facing serious issues. Partners will want to know exactly how committed you are, and also to what extent you are prepared to take care of practical questions. What you need most is security. And what you need, you must have!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ll have to work hard to achieve your aims. One very important reminder is to watch out for legal complications at work. The vital safeguard is always to be absolutely sure of your rights as well as your duties. But, if you fulfil your responsibilities willingly, then you’re more likely to receive what’s due to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are certainly in a very serious mood when it comes to relationships. You may be facing a desire for commitment, perhaps deeper than you’ve known for some while, but it may be impossible to freeze feelings at a particular moment in time. But, then, perhaps that’s not what you really want!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may put the spotlight on money, especially on joint business ventures or investments. However, always bear in mind that financial decisions are all too easily swayed by what others want, or by what you feel is expected of you. You will gain by doing the right thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The approaching sober Sun-Saturn picture suits your efficient Virgoan temperament, and you should spare no time for sloppiness and unpunctuality, least of all in yourself. If others fail to live up to your expectations, that’s their problem, not yours!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The financial situation is looking fairly complicated, but there’s nothing new in that. You should avoid any temptation to speculate today, and at the very least you may secure whatever sensible and expert advice is necessary. But don’t take risks with your own security.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It could be crunch-time at home as irreversible force meets immoveable object. Don’t be hasty, for it seems unlikely that anything will be resolved until this time next week. And if partners are urging you on, you may explain to them why they’re wrong!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although home and family affairs do not seem to be important in your long-term cycles, they figure today in your immediate planetary aspects. You should therefore pay extra attention to matters which may have been allowed to drift. You might even remember something you’d forgotten all about!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have every right to expect that others will respond to your suggestions in as amiable a manner as possible. You also have a right to demand that partners observe financial propriety. If they let you down, you will be entitled to complain – and loudly!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re now at a professional and public turning-point and, if you ever had any desire to be praised by your peers for a personal achievement, now is the time to lay yourself on the line. Someone who has misunderstood you will soon mend their ways!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Now that the Moon is aligned with your sign you can marshal your emotions and channel your energy in a positive manner. Self-control will be a vital quality, although you don’t want to tip over the line into self-inhibition. I mean, you have to say what you think!

