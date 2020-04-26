Horoscope Today, 26 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs Horoscope Today, 26 April 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There will soon be an interesting tie-up between your romantic hopes and your worldly ambitions. Perhaps you will be strongly attracted to someone new at work. Or perhaps a new friend will push you towards a new line of experience. Either way, fresh inspiration is around the corner.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The importance of adventurous regions in your chart indicates that you will be looking further afield for your inspiration. People from overseas will offer the hope that life will become more fulfilling, and this realisation may inspire you to travel, or at least to arrange a holiday in the near future. Hopefully your circumstances allow you to organise a break.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It will soon become apparent that an increase in your earnings will be necessary if you are to finance your lifestyle. Some sort of show-down looks almost inevitable, even if the confrontation is nothing more than a personal one in which you face up to your outdated habits.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The most important thing to remember now is that each day offers unique, never-to-be-repeated opportunities to create new realities and replace old-fashioned, outmoded attitudes. This is a remarkable phase for all Cancerians of an imaginative bent and a wonder-fully creative frame of mind.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

As ever, your best policy is to get to the root of the problem and deal with underlying causes rather than with superficial symptoms. It may now become apparent that the most advantageous long-term solution is a change of home. But you can stay where you are and persuade other people to move.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The emotional cycle dominated by Venus’ passage through the zodiac is moulding your relationships. From a position in which work and routine cares take first place you will find yourself being drawn into a social circle which may be rather sober, but will be no less fascinating for that.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

When you’re in the middle of a situation of conflict it may be difficult to imagine that something of permanent value will emerge. Yet there is no doubt that the harder you strive the more you will learn. You will come closer to discovering the secret of success in your most intimate personal affairs.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Mars’ magnetic presence must now be taken into account. This planet is rather uncontrollable and is tending to push you into confrontations with friends and lovers. It will be best for all concerned if you develop a little additional patience and tolerance. Partners will admire your increasing energy, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

One part of your character you would do well to develop at the moment is your selfless, almost self-sacrificing side. Is there a charitable activity which you can take up? Or perhaps there is another means by which you can feel you are doing your bit to make the world a better place? If so, get on with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

As the weeks pass you will become less concerned with the minutiae of details at work and increasingly aware that it is your very individual hopes and wishes which must be given the highest priority. It will profit you nothing if you gain a great deal of money but sacrifice your potential.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb19)

You will soon find that it is not enough to spout high-minded statements or lecture other people on how to put the world to rights. Before long, you will have to take positive steps to rearrange your work so that it conforms more closely with what you believe, or run the risk of frustration.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

As soon as a number of business decisions have been finalised and your monetary cares resolved, you will be free to contemplate the deeper meaning of your existence. As a matter of fact, you will achieve a much greater level of self-understanding if you are able to get away for a while, exposing yourself to the stimulation of a new environment.

