Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Horoscope Today, 28 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 28 November, 2022 -- Pisces- Social contacts are taking you back to the past, and quite right, too!

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for NovemberHoroscope Today, 28 November, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Cancer, a little hard work never did anyone any harm. Virgo, along with many other people, you are about to find that your opinions and attitudes are going to have to change. Here's your horoscope for November 28:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s time for second chances, especially if you’re regretting any mistakes. Don’t expect anything too wonderful today, but, as the week passes, you may begin to deal with old memories and lay certain ghosts to rest. The answers to your questions may be found where you least expect them.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s lunar alignments are not exactly restful, partly because your traditional, comfortable habits will be challenged, but also because you might have to shell out a little more money than usual. Yet extravagance is sometimes a cosmic necessity!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The same set of lunar challenges to your sign happens once a month, regular as clockwork, though the dates vary. When this happens, as it does today, other people are mysteriously motivated to challenge your feelings and decisions. Listen carefully to their good advice, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A little hard work never did anyone any harm. The only trouble with your solar chart is that whenever the Moon favours a businesslike routine, as it does now, you are psychologically inclined to irresponsibility! But, then, as people who are familiar with you know, you are a complicated person!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury, the celestial trickster, is playing a new role in your solar chart, rewarding all of you who never gave up hope, even when there seemed no chance of success. Over the next two or three weeks, you will have an opportunity, a slight one admittedly, to right a wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Along with many other people, you are about to find that your opinions and attitudes are going to have to change. Any Virgoan survival course over the next month must take into account the need for sincere ideals and spiritual growth. Only the highest standards will do, but then you know that already.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Something rather strange is about to happen. The theme for the week is bringing hidden things into the open, revealing secrets and uncovering the truth. You might be rather surprised by what you find, and you may decide to alter your plans as a result.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Enough has been said about your professional hopes, and also about any involvement in a partner’s ambitions. However, at the risk of sounding like a cracked record, I must remind you that from now until another three months have passed, a number of old emotional issues will return to the top of the agenda.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon will encourage you to imagine that the world lies at your feet. There’s a certain magic in the air, which lends you the courage and confidence necessary to succeed. As soon as you decide that something should be done, other people will have to fall into line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Keep yourself to yourself if you wish. After all, nobody has any automatic right to pry into your private affairs. The best way to use your planetary energies is first to have as much rest as you need, and then to involve yourself in activities with a charitable slant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you imagined that one particular social liaison had disappeared for ever, think again. There is everything to be gained from reopening old contacts, even those which involve a fair degree of pain or regret. You might soon discover that somebody who you thought never cared for you is really rather well-disposed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Social contacts are taking you back to the past, and quite right, too! Even if you’re taking time off, spare a little thought for professional plans or for another of your favourite ambitions. You don’t like time- wasters and you won’t be happy if you are forced to squander your energy.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 11:00:13 am
