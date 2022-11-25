Horoscope Today, 26 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, if you are to seize the moment, you must be in the right place at the right time. Sagittarius, the whole situation is looking considerably more certain than even a short while ago. Horoscope Today, 26 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A word about your physical well-being: you seem to be in danger of pushing yourself hard and wearing yourself out. You are particularly susceptible to excess and indulgence, which includes fanatical dieting. Remember the golden rule – all things in moderation.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your romantic stars are strong, and you are inclined to group a number of feelings under the general heading of ‘being in love’, but you may not be right. You have other desires which must now be met, such as the need for material security and emotional certainty.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Circumstances beyond your control now require improvements at home. The pressure to move to somewhere more spacious or luxurious will soon be intense, much of it coming from your personal irritation with close partners. However, if you take the necessary decisions then other people’s opinions and actions will cease bothering you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The legacy of the past, perhaps only of recent days, may be keeping you busy. The warning not to overdo it stands, but nobody can question the amount you have on your plate. Perhaps assistance will be more readily forthcoming when you mix with new people rather than the same old faces.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As the hours pass, your planetary picture begins to look increasingly mature and responsible, and less concerned with ‘having fun’. That’s why your entertainment requirements may therefore veer towards the highbrow or cultural, and an expensive evening out could be a fine idea.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you are to seize the moment, you must be in the right place at the right time. Your biggest asset at the moment is enthusiasm, the greatest failing is complacency. Deal with children and younger people in a firm but fair manner, offering them appropriate encouragement whenever you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Not a single emotional compromise or concession should be made until family members have been consulted, and that might not be possible until another few days have passed. You can begin to consider the potential of a possible new financial venture, consulting the experts whenever necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Venus, planet of love and of victory in war, is now forming a fresh alignment with your sign, giving you the edge in all personal considerations. Save some time for serious discussions over long-term family matters, as people you live with need to hear your opinions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The whole situation is looking considerably more certain than even a short while ago. At least now you should have the confidence to move ahead, perhaps because the financial situation will soon be more secure, but also because someone who was critical will soon soften their tone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Hidden truths are about to be revealed. A mystery will soon be solved, a lost item found, and a rumour proved false. You may also soon realise just how a dream may be put into practice, although precise plans may have to be left until later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus, planet of love, now shifts the emotional goal posts. It looks as if you will be making more demands on people, perhaps because you are ambitious on their behalf, perhaps because you wish them to live your life for you. Don’t be surprised if they don’t see eye-to-eye.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is much to be said for giving other people a wide berth, particularly authority figures, or worse, people who imagine they are in authority. Your social stars pick up when the Moon adjusts its position, and you may even be on course for an unexpected invitation.