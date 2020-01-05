Horoscope 2020: Here is what is in store for you

Horoscope 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — What’s in Store Horoscope 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — What’s in Store

ARIES (Mar21 – Apr 20)

The Year Ahead

You should continue to broaden your horizons throughout the year. Do remember, though, that all the separate parts of your life are intertwined — personal relationships are extremely important in your career, and financial considerations are significant for your romantic hopes. You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes. It’s better for you to avoid arguments and the subsequent necessity to apologise. You know you can always win out by charming other people, so take the path of compromise this year.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

One great astrologer said that the reason Ariens need to be surrounded by friends is because they lack self — confidence. With excitable Uranus and mystical Neptune still curiously aligned with your sign, you are still not quite sure where you should be heading. Why don’t you just sit back and enjoy whatever life serves you? Ideally you should therefore be building up your capacity to act independently of your friends. If you know you can rely on yourself, you won’t worry about what other people are up to. Your passions should rise when Venus passes your chart.

WORK AND MONEY

You’re naturally ambitious and, right now, you’re developing a much clearer idea of what these ambitions are and how they should reflect your own individual talents rather than the pressures of your background and conditioning. You’ll be obliged to reorganise your professional affairs in June especially after the New Moon, perhaps because the people you work with will soon be changing out of all recognition. Money and romance seem to be intimately linked until August. A partner may come up with a profitable proposition.

Tip for the year

You will find that fluctuations in your energy may be more dramatic than usual.

TAURUS(Apr 21 — May 21)

The Year Ahead

It’s time to get your act together. If all goes according to plan, you’ll be making your ideas concrete, bringing them to fruition in a way that you’ve been struggling to do for so long. The early part of the year brings the distinct possibility of new activities in which you will blossom forth and show your talents to their fullest. It’s a time of harmony and balance as well as hard work. Later in the year certain people may be doing things which you disapprove of on moral grounds, so be careful if you don’t want to get involved in arguments over matters of principle. Enjoy yourself!

LOVE AND ROMANCE

As January opens, you find yourself entering a period of transition. A dilemma may arise in your social life, and you will have to go to great lengths to ensure that partners are content with your activities. Romantic concerns may well be taking precedence over work in the first part of the year, for the simple reason that professional matters may be so complicated that you do not know which way to turn — and it’s easy to enjoy a spot of romantic escapism. However, there’s also inspiration in the air, so don’t be tempted to sit around waiting for people to come your way, take the initiative.

WORK AND MONEY

February is an important business month, during which you may experience a complete reversal in your fortunes, hopefully for the better. Look out for disagreements in March and confusion in April. July could also be an excellent month moneywise, and it looks as if you’ll be making extravagant financial agreements. Perhaps you’ll be asking for more money at work, or inviting friends to join you in a deal. You’ll certainly be making plans for the future. October means a compromise at work, because if you wait for someone to back down you could be waiting for a long time.

Tip for the year

Don’t believe promises of instant riches.

GEMINI(May 22 — Jun21)

The year ahead

There are many welcome changes in store for you this year which will require an adjustment in your attitude and, on a number of occasions, you’ll be both re — evaluating your progress and changing course. So that’s exciting news. In fact, your morale cannot help but be high as you begin the year. Questions such as how far you should get involved with a new friend and what improvements need to be made in an existing relationship will be uppermost. August and September may be intense months so count your blessings. Keep your cool, enjoy whatever life throws at you, and make the most of your opportunities.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

The practical, easy going side of your nature benefits from cosmic conditions as the year begins. Your love of beauty and the good things of life will be combined with creative, artistic power, and you’ll have the ability to relax and enjoy sensual pleasures to the full. However, this very ability of yours to amble through life can lead to laziness and mean that you fail to fulfil your full potential over the summer. You tend to assume other people will take charge of your affairs and, as a result, are often not quick enough to follow up romantic opportunities. Expect unusual and exciting encounters after October.

WORK AND MONEY

Professional prospects are extraordinarily bright early in the year, but all indications suggest that success is dependent on your ability to work out what other people really want — and this means talking to them as well as following their advice. Say the right words at the most appropriate time and in the best place, and this could be a year of acclaim and success. There’s an absence of major planetary alignments in the financial sectors of your horoscope until June but, from then until October, anything could happen.

Tip for the year

Avoid arguments in December.

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 23)

The year ahead

There’s so much potential in your life this year — creatively, financially and socially — that you will need to pace yourself if you don’t want to wear yourself out. You may even be tempted to break with the past, split up with someone who’s important to you, or undertake a complete change of direction. If you fancy a spot of drama then that’s all fine, but, if you’re keener on an easy life, you should be a bit more mellow and go for gentle transformation. When you do make substantial changes, hang on to the best of the past rather than making a complete break.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You will be initiating activities in the field of pleasure and romance early in the year. Somehow the cosmic tone of the times just seems to suit your confident mood. If you meet with the odd rebuff, don’t worry. If you don’t try, you won’t succeed. Put your feet up in July and August. The relaxed summer period is unlikely to extend into September, though. Having by now decided on your course of action, you will be eager to get on with it. You may be signing up for evening activities, embarking on all those self — improving tasks which will lead to new friendships.

WORK AND MONEY

April and May are adventurous months; of that there is little doubt. Financially you may be tempted to break with your normal caution and take a number of risks. The results of a gamble must always be uncertain, but even if you do not come out on top, there will be important lessons to be learnt. At work, you are interested in exploring new relationships and ways of completing vital tasks. You will not be happy to be stuck in a rut, although you may hold your fire for the time being. Make October your target for securing a more satisfying job, a prominent role.

Tip for the year

Let other people in on the secret but, perhaps, don’t tell them everything.

LEO( Jul 24 – Aug 23)

The year ahead

What a year this is! Above all, you’ll be supremely ambitious, eager to climb to the top in all activities and anxious to do the best you can. You may be taken aback both by the interest friends are expressing in your affairs, and by the central position which a partnership has now come to assume in your life. It’s almost as if you’re not yourself any more. Someone who is very close to you may be agitated by the direction you are taking early in the year, and you should look on this as a welcome expression of concern for your welfare.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Shyness is your great hang — up. You probably don’t need an astrologer to tell you that, but it may help to know that you can do something about it and overcome your self — consciousness. My advice to you this year is to team up with groups of people who share your interests or who are involved in activities of which you would like to be a part. You will find it very easy to establish a role for yourself and will soon feel the pleasure that comes from experiencing the admiration of your new friends. May brings surprising encounters, June finds your heart fluttering and, by September, you may be very happy indeed with a new friendship.

WORK AND MONEY

This is an excellent time for work, not necessarily for great advances in your career but in terms of sorting out your responsibilities, acquiring respect and improving your professional relationships. There’ll be every chance to take the lead in March and April. When, in July — August, Mars and Venus stir you up, you’ll begin a phase when it will be essential for you to spend some time alone, being quiet and peaceful and listening to the inner voice that tells you what you should be doing. You’ll be mulling over financial options in September, but by then it will be important to broaden your horizons and — make a profit.

Tip for the year

Tread carefully in July, and don’t send out mixed messages.

VIRGO(Aug 24 — Sep 23)

The year ahead

You’re in for a busy year. It’s so easy to lose track of what to do, when to do it — and even why. The stars’ top advice is to organise yourself; keep a pen and paper handy at all times, writing down your thoughts whenever you can, before they vanish like illusions in the night. It’s likely that you’ll be firmly set on a new course with fresh sources of income coming your way after July. You’ll be tempted into a speculative enterprise, but take care and always check — and double — check — all those promises of huge profits. Eventually, the long — term pressure on your finances is building up to the point where you will have to take immediate action to assume control.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

A whole book of predictions would be insufficient to catalogue the complicated events which are liable to dominate in April. It is too difficult to pick out any particular dates. However, August is brilliant for all — round change, September for new friendships, October for lively relationships and November for practical commitments. Venus ends the year, boosting your confidence and upping your powers of attraction.

WORK AND MONEY

One thing is clear, and it’s that you’ll benefit from colleagues’ initiatives and good fortune. Financial preoccupations will extend into May, although you may not find events are to your liking. Much depends on how you organise your business affairs later in the year. The June Full Moon will cause problems for some, but it continues to provide valuable help, especially if you should be involved in any legal complexities at this time. By September — October, you’ll know the pressures for improvement in your professional affairs — and you’ll be aiming for the top job.

Tip for the year

Take care with cash in January.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The year ahead

You’re helped by the very unusual fact that your ruling planet, Mercury, spends so long in sympathetic signs. So, the question comes to mind, why don’t you take huge steps to fulfil personal ambitions which may have been pushed aside by pressing daily concerns. And don’t play your usual game of waiting until someone comes along who is willing to serve up the goods. Remember that you have no excuse for failure. But don’t be too hard on yourself. You will reap the rewards for all your efforts after September, so be patient!

LOVE AND ROMANCE

January brings your most powerful emotional trends, although you may have to watch while other people get steamed up. It may be June before you feel truly engaged in what’s going on, and July before you are able to make your intentions plain. November brings your most intense romantic patterns, but rather than focus on short — term distractions, think about the longer term. By December, you’ll be reviewing your long — range commitments.

WORK AND MONEY

May’s stars are simultaneously profitable and extravagant, and much more money than usual will be flowing through your fingers. You’ll switch into a fresh financial cycle in July when Jupiter alters its position. The Full Moon in July will raise sharp spending choices at home, and you may have to juggle your own desires with family members’ demands. The question is: are you going to spend money on instant gains or are you willing to save for the future? At work you’ll be putting in a great deal of extra effort and your reward could be increased responsibility and status. Don’t expect gratitude from employers though.

Tip for the year

Keep a watchful eye out for banana skins when Mars meets Jupiter in November.

SCORPIO (Oct 24– Nov 22)

The year ahead

Mercury, will be your ally for much of the year, encouraging you to put yourself forward as the person with the brightest ideas and the smartest answers. Naturally, friends and colleagues will be impressed, and you may be on the receiving end of social favours or professional acclaim. Yet if you are genuinely intuitive you will sense the change of mood that occurs around April or May, when some of your previous promises and claims will return to haunt you! Agreements may come unstuck and partnerships broken but by September you’ll be firmly back on track. This is why it is always so important to keep your feet firmly on the ground and avoid the rash commitments that may get you into deep water. Your independence will be reinforced after October, much to your satisfaction.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

There is nothing you love more than being in love. Your happiest times are therefore when the planets indicate simple straightforward romance. You could come closest to such feelings in June and July when Venus sails through your chart. You will undoubtedly have a sense of déjà vu — that you’ve been here before. You will be very much concerned with the serious side of relationships, and with working out any problems. You’ll be attracted to older or more experienced people, seduced by their air of wisdom and intrigued by the thought that they can teach you valuable lessons. Make the right decisions though, and don’t let anyone take you for a ride.

WORK AND MONEY

There are plenty of hints about money in this year’s chart, perhaps because Saturn’s patterns remind you that you’ll never put your dreams into effect unless you can pay for them. Some prospects opened by your planets are profitable in the extreme, others less so, some may even cause a cut in your income. Many fluctuations in your financial position are to be expected until August, which is precisely why it is time for you to turn your attention to such mundane matters as your daily cash flow. If you refuse to take this simple step, Fate will step in, you’ll fail to maximise your advantages and will suffer a loss.

Tip for the year

Watch your tongue in May — or you’ll say something you’ll regret.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 22)

The year ahead

This will be a year of serious thoughts and hard work, and you’ll be tempted to make drastic changes in your home, relationships and career simultaneously. Pressures for personal transformation and professional success will pile up — but behind the scenes. You may have a foretaste of times to come by the middle of January but, until May, the emphasis is very much on thinking rather than doing. By July you need to bring other people up to date on your latest plans, and you may have the support you’re looking for. In November, you may be able to spend your way out of a tight corner and buy happiness.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You had the privilege of being born under the sign that is soon to be the centre of astonishing planetary alignments that there’s little you can’t achieve if you so wish. You’re being blessed by Neptune, planet of dreams, illusion, intuition, imagination and mystery and Uranus, symbol of sudden change. Of course, not all of you will be feeling these planets’ alignments for the whole of the year, or at the same time, or even in exactly the same way. January and March are months of romantic good fortune.

WORK AND MONEY

For the first part of the year you’ll be looking to work with other people, not happy unless you feel that you’re part of a team which is really going somewhere. From July to December, you’ll be much happier to keep yourself to yourself, getting on with personal projects and pursuing private ambitions. You’ll also be in an idealistic state of mind, keen to do your bit to make the world a better place. You might be happier working for no reward if you think you’re doing some good. You need enough to live on. August and September favour money — making.

Tip for the year

There’s a chance of a muddle in mid — summer; keep on top of things.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The year ahead

You’ll have every reason to sing and dance, what with the undoubtedly pleasurable patterns linked to magnetic Mars and affectionate Venus through the first part of the year, creating romantic and social opportunities as they move. In any case, you’re now moving towards a phase of your life which will be much more serious than has often been the case. You may already be receiving indications that personal security is going to be much more important than in the past, and this means money. At the heart of the matter, though, is the extent to which you value yourself and your true gifts and skills. Try to have as much confidence in your talents.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Jupiter will be stirring up your feelings in January, February and the beginning of March. This is a prosperous position and one which is indicative of success in education and good fortune through travel, inaugurating a period of romantic change. June’s stars are pleasantly sociable, but intense alignments in July and August bring new and favourable encounters. You are moving into a phase when you’ll have a much greater than usual need for privacy and seclusion. You will be feeling less sociable and your true friends will understand your need to be alone. True romance will be important to you than to be surrounded by flatterers.

WORK AND MONEY

Focus on your career until April if you want to get the best long — term benefit out of powerful planetary aspects, including Venus’ delicate and prosperous patterns. Make applications, go for interviews, seek promotion, and generally expand your ambitions. In July you’ll come close to making your mark on the world and the last thing you want to do is waste any offers that come your way. Big choices will face you on several occasions during September, and all the signs are that you’ll cope very well. You could face a minor change of direction, which could see you pursuing your long — term ideals.

Tip for the year

Take care with cash, in November.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 20)

The year ahead

The stars are on your side this year, and bring you more blessings than difficulties. You can help your cause by keeping loved ones happy even when they don’t share your ideas. Your big month could be May when the planets create exactly the right conditions for you to free yourself from all those situations which have made you feel as if you are losing control of your personal life. You’ll stand up to people who have held you back but be fair to those who have given you a helping hand. September raises financial stakes, and you could turn a possible loss into a profit.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You are a sensitive soul, but you must remember that other people’s feelings also need to be respected. February, marks the best period for romance, and you may receive an intriguing offer when the Moon joins the picture. June and July could bring emotional expenses — in other words if you want to persuade a particular person that you’re right for them, you may have to shell out, pick up the tab and settle the bill. An emotional outburst in August could catch you off guard, but sociable alignments in October remind you just how much you need someone else.

WORK AND MONEY

It is absolutely, totally essential that you continue to focus on your prosperity — and career — with one hundred per cent commitment during February: indeed, that you do so for the whole of this year. The reason is that you have come to a time in your life when your need to make your mark in the world is stronger than ever. October brings your plans to fruition, so there’s not long to wait! And it looks, as if November reveals a financial bonus — if all goes according to plan.

Tip for the year

Avoid giving offence in September and October.

PISCES (Feb 21 – Mar 20)

The year ahead

Make a strong start, get into gear now and you’ll be ready for success in the rest of the year. Start by focusing on creative activities and aspirations and concentrate on work once you’ve figured out exactly what you want to do. Conditions could be more complicated after April when that fiery planet Mars heads for intense and emotional regions of your chart. This should help you derive the most from all those wonderful, naive, spontaneous and colourful talents which make you such a charming and attractive person. Financial offers proliferate after August and by December you could turn a profit.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

There’ll be moments when the stars are perfectly aligned for romance as well as for all sorts of serious partnerships. It’s not easy to have fun without any responsibility, yet this is precisely what you should try. Yet you’ll always come back to your belief that true love is for life! September and October exciting months though you could be walking a tight— rope, on the edge of offending someone even when you don’t mean to. By the end you’ll be doing whatever you can to restore the balance, see to it that a loved one believes in you.

WORK AND MONEY

The personal and the professional are beginning to merge, and everything depends on your relationships and how you behave in public. Given that other people hold the key to your success, April finds you in the best form to achieve professional advances. January and July advise caution in finances, promising profits if you are sufficiently careful. In July you may face a personal choice, perhaps because there’s the chance of a business partnership with a friend or lover, although domestic pressures may intervene.

Tip for the year

Take care with essential details when financial risks come your way.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd