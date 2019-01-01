Horoscope 2019: Here is what is in store for you

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr)

THE YEAR AHEAD

Advertising

Back to basics: that’s this year’s priority. That doesn’t mean you can’t set off on a wild adventure but, whenever you do so, you need to have firm foundations to return to. At home, at work and in your most intimate affairs, take the opportunity to get to the bottom of problems which have been irritating you — or generally causing confusion. March is, by tradition, one of your busiest months, especially in domestic matters. Around the Full Moon in June you may reach a point where you decide that enough is enough and make a fresh start in a whole series of activities.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You are certain to focus on marital matters early in the year, and either you or a close relation will be on the receiving end of some amazing generosity. You could be travelling in search of love in May and June, finding passion in distant places, encouraged by Jupiter, reinforced by the Sun and enthused by the Moon and Mercury. September is the perfect time for lovers, and you’ll be seducing, persuading and cajoling other people, leaving them in no doubt that you’re the best thing that’s happened to them.

CAREER AND MONEY

This could be one of the best years you’ve ever had in your career, and that’s no idle promise. Rewards and opportunities are waiting for you but only, repeat only, if you show that you have accepted the challenges — and can handle them when the time comes. Your most significant months, businesswise, are June and December, when your energy is high, but the risk of conflict low. At both times you’ll have to live with the consequences of past actions and lay the groundwork for future enterprise.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Advertising

May is perfect for you— or, perhaps I should say, almost perfect.

Taurus (21 Apr – 21 May)

THE YEAR AHEAD

The year begins well. You are tenaciously loyal to friends and loved ones unless they are foolish enough to cross you; in which case they have made an implacable enemy who never forgets the injury done them. Venus, lady of love, aligns with your chart in July, bringing excellent romantic stars. Go for stimulation rather than basking in the sun. Summer brings the chance to complete tasks. You need to mix with a different type of person after November.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Your loyalty will be your greatest strength. When you stand by a loved one, they will stick by you, your relationship becoming deeper and more precious. The New Moon on 6 March may help you heal a rift with a partner. Perhaps you will underestimate the strength of feeling which has been aroused over a particular issue. In any event, Venus’ passage through your chart in July will give you all the opportunity you need to restore good will. Some of you single Taureans will be tying the knot and settling down. By October you will be feeling more confident – and less dependent on other people’s approval.

CAREER AND MONEY

You’re very much concerned with questions of status and your need to be recognised for your achievements. If you are not working early in the year, this may mean that you are secretly hankering after recognition in your community. Now is an excellent time to demonstrate your altruistic side, with voluntary work a possible outlet for you, but whatever happens, don’t make the mistake of underestimating your potential. At work, you’ll do best if you’re in business on your own account, for then you’ll be free to change the way you earn.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Don’t bend the rules in June or July, September brings amazing opportunities.

Gemini (May 22 –June 21)

THE YEAR AHEAD

This is a time of mystery and dreams, a period when you’re asking, who am I and where am I going and, more importantly, who with? And when nothing is clear, be prepared to sit back and enjoy the ride. In April Venus, changes signs, bringing indications of a discreet romance and, it brings everything into the open in mid-May — so be sure to have a convincing story ready. It won’t be all plain sailing; the most remarkable astrological configurations are never the easiest and, at the time, it may appear that nothing very much is happening; it is only when you look back at times like these that you realise how extraordinary they are.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

May and June should be your most promising months romantically, mainly thanks to Venus’ graceful presence in your sign. Of the two months, May is probably set to offer the smoothest ride, and simple fun and enjoyment will be the key, and pleasure will be yours in abundance. Early June could bring bouts of intensity as loved ones have difficulty controlling their feelings. You might be faced with a stark choice, and will certainly have to try and see things through partners’ eyes. But, by October, friends and lovers will discover that all does not go their way.

CAREER AND MONEY

Material security is on your mind this year, perhaps to the exclusion of other considerations. This could mean that at work you’ll be more concerned with money than with job satisfaction or creative fulfilment. There’ll be one business development after another from March to December, and you’ll need a detailed day-to-day forecast to keep track of all that will be taking place. But fears of loss will be balanced by the promise of profit.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

You’ll be on top form in September — with all the best ideas and contented feelings.

Cancer (21 Jun- 20 July)

THE YEAR AHEAD

Your best news is that generous Jupiter is positively placed for much of the year. All in all, and despite repeated financial ups and downs, you may find, on looking back, that this has been the easiest year you have had. If you’re reckless in May, you might spend the rest of the year regretting your rash actions. Your desire to be recognised by the community and in your professional life comes to the fore in October, bringing a degree of stress and strain into your life. You will make much better progress when you co-operate with partners.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

If you know anything about your astrological character, you’ll be familiar with your reputation as an intense character when it comes to emotional relationships. April may bring challenging questions yet, you’d probably be better off compromising. Your planets maintain your passions, yet add financial complications, and you could get involved in arguing about who pays for what! October will find you at your most committed and it is very likely that around this time you will call a halt to one relationship while pursuing another.

CAREER AND MONEY

Everything in your career will be thrown into the melting pot and it’s doubtful whether your professional status will be the same at the end of the year as at the beginning. There’s every chance of major promotion. Moneywise the indications are by no means as strong, though your most significant month is probably February. At this time the chances of new investments or unexpected windfalls are at their height. The latter part of the year favours saving, rather than spending, so take note.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Don’t take partners for granted in February and March, August draws all your goals together.

Leo (24 July- 23 Aug)

THE YEAR AHEAD

A spirit of optimism and adventure will eventually be translated into prosperity and increased wealth. Your most active month professionally will be April, and you may have to rise to an unexpected challenge. Don’t be impatient if life appears to be moving slowly from July to August. In money matters you seem to be walking up the down escalator, with the result that well-heeled associates suddenly take on an added attraction, and you’ll be tempted to judge people you meet by their financial success. Only if you are determined to blow your opportunities, will you finish the year poorer than when you started.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

A powerful astrological configuration in February brings a big, positive shake-up. Keep calm, especially if you’re tempted to have a showdown with partners. You must realise that you are in control, you have the power to put your affairs on a fresh footing. April and May could be the months for a complete emotional and psychic clear-out, and you should look on this as purely positive, something to be made the most of. Loyal friends and relations can only admire your determination, and hopefully they’ll back you with real support as well. And, even if they don’t, you will set the agenda by August in any case.

CAREER AND MONEY

In January you will be approaching a long period of opportunity and entering a phase of stability that will last for most of the year. First though, you have to face up to the past. Financial and domestic matters are inextricably linked and you will have the chance to build on the positive changes and developments of recent months. However, there’ll still be dramatic changes in your career, perhaps in the middle of March. Watch for the New Moon on 25 August which, in many ways, will signify a fresh start in your business affairs. October and November could be the most interesting months as far as professional ambitions are concerned, largely because of the options that appear to be opening up.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Check your insurance, September brings personal schemes, to conclusion.

Virgo (24 Aug- 23 Sep)

THE YEAR AHEAD

Lively trends continue through the coming year, which is the good news. The less good news is that you may still be rushed off your feet. Saturn, is constantly pushing you in the best direction. Get it right and you can work hard and play hard. June and July could be excellent months for leisure, creativity and relationships with children and all the young at heart. You may be rediscovering your enthusiastic, naive spirit, bringing to life again a spontaneity which you have had to bottle up over the years.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

At long last you will be able to discover your true feelings and genuine motivations, exploring the depths of human relationships as never before. The first part of the year a time of stirring change. Some of you will soon realise just how good it is for you to be shaken up and forced to get out of your comfortable and cosy rut. Your relationships could show slight signs of strain after August as you burst free of the conditioning of the past. Romantic expenses could rise but an extravagant outing should be worth it.

CAREER AND MONEY

April finds you concerned with the nitty-gritty of life, balancing professional obligations and demands. You function in a less than ideal environment, just as long as you feel you’ve got colleagues’ support. Expenditure on property is highlighted in May, your strongest financial month is October, when you’ll be faced with long-range choices. December highlights clever career moves.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

A partner might make a promise in July, May looks promising for professional passion and September for romantic dreams.

Libra (24 Sep – 23 Oct)

THE YEAR AHEAD

This is bound to be another busy year, perhaps more so than last – but very different. There’s a shift taking place from being preoccupied by work and routine responsibilities into being concerned with much bigger issues – like happiness in your closest relationships! Life begins to look decidedly interesting after July when your levels of determination, self-discipline and raw energy rise simultaneously. The last thing to do, though, is stretch yourself too far. Pace yourself properly and you’ll come through with flying colours.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Venus, planet of love, sends a sure indication that partnerships will always be a major consideration in everything you do – and that goes for this year. It’s not so much that you’re dependent on other people’s approval, but that you gain great pleasure in their company. This is why it’s still important to start by making sure that partners are perfectly happy with your behaviour from January to June. But then, you have every right to expect that they’ll be doing their best for you.

CAREER AND MONEY

Tough planets will play their part in keeping you on your toes, compelling you to face up to hard practical decisions concerning your long-term future. Plus, Mercury will be aligned with your house of money early in the year, bringing all sorts of bright ideas about how you can pick up extra cash, stirring up your financial affairs. If you play your cards right, there’s little doubt that you’re heading for a welcome boost to your income by October. It looks as if you’ll be spending more as well, possibly incurring additional responsibilities.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Consider partners’ promises—but don’t take them for granted. May and early June find you in the romantic driving seat

Scorpio (24 Oct – 22 Nov)

THE YEAR AHEAD

A change in your public status might be the first intriguing point on the horizon this year. Your thoughts may focus initially on financial questions. You may be wondering what has happened to your past good fortune and how exactly you can restore it. The answer is that your romantic desires, professional hopes and domestic duties are far more interlinked than you often imagine and, if you get one area sorted out, then the others should follow. Partners may have the edge in any disagreements but, what they have to say is very important, so be open to compromise. It’s a fine time for overseas connections.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

This year’s transition represents the switch from responsibility to revelry. These planets are radically shaking up your idea of who you are and what your purpose in the world might be, and that’s going to affect your ideas about who you want to spend your life with.There will be romantic developments behind the scenes and you’ll be determined to keep some of your feelings secret. This might not be the best policy in the long term, though!

CAREER AND MONEY

You’re bound to work hard for the first half of the year, and there may be one or two difficult lessons to learn along the way, perhaps about the value of money and why you shouldn’t rely on it too much. Yet, if you get your timing right, you’ll finish the year on top at work. It won’t be easy and You’ll have to find a means to maintain all that is best about the way you’ve done things in the past, while welcoming all that is most promising about the future. Your biggest strength should be a willingness to get on with colleagues

TIP FOR THE YEAR

You must not expect your wishes to be instantly fulfilled. A romantic liaison in April boosts your morale.

Sagittarius (23 Nov-22 Dec)

THE YEAR AHEAD

It looks as if you may be thinking about taking a break from work. And why not, after all that’s been happening? But please judge carefully whether now is the right time. Think clearly about money, or you may be in for a financial crisis. If you are travelling after August, do take care to check all arrangements; punctuality is critically important. You are going to end the year as you began it, very much pre-occupied with career matters and your status within the community. Do give yourself a break and get involved in many festivities.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

It’s full steam ahead as January begins. This is no time for wall flowers or for anyone who is afraid to take with open arms all that life has to offer. Put yourself about in July and your personal popularity will take care of romantic desires and work ambitions simultaneously. September brings an atmosphere of mystery and the possibility that a few skeletons will start rattling in a romantic cupboard. October brings welcome encounters – and a surprise invitation. December brings happy news.

CAREER AND MONEY

You’ll be brought under Saturn’s safe and secure presence for much of the year, and the extra dose of discipline it brings you will be well worth it. You are also vulnerable to Neptune’s gentle, inspiring, imaginative and unworldly rays, which add a sense of glamour to many events. Complex but soothing and stabilising planetary alignments will smooth out your emotional wrinkles and enable you to make long-term plans. Partners should see the wisdom of your ways by December.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Be careful not to misunderstand partners who seem to be taking you for granted after August. Enjoy a brief flirtation in July.

Capricorn (23 Dec – 20 Jan)

THE YEAR AHEAD

Discretion is the better part of valour. Those things which you feel are going to be important to you in the long term are being kept under wraps at present. You may be taking up a new activity in April, which you will be slow to reveal to those around you. You’ll be keeping your broader hopes and ambitions secret for the moment. A harmonious set of planetary patterns indicates that your morale is high. Get fixtures and fittings repaired in November — before it’s too late.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Pluto is still playing tricks, setting you off in search of pastures new. It’s the planet which causes you to question those relationships which you have always considered absolutely fundamental to your existence. This is why you’ll go through a lively period in January, but take charge again in May. You may find that important partnerships must be revised in July, and that it’s time for a major shake-up in August, perhaps because you want more than is on offer. You’ll chill out in November and December, ending the year on a soft note.

CAREER AND MONEY

You know what you want, but not always what you need. Somehow, though, it seems that you may be responsible for a certain amount of romantic tension, perhaps because you tend to make demands which can never be fulfilled. Be careful, though, as stress in any field could seriously hamper your financial prospects. It could be far better to keep relationships on an even keel and maintain a prosperous aura. November is bound to be an interesting month, if only because you’re facing a combination of creative social opportunities and continuing overseas travel. You’d certainly gain enormously from a trip to far-way places.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Be sure not to alienate friends with a display of petulance in October. Renew your vows in July.

Aquarius (21 Jan – 20 Feb)

THE YEAR AHEAD

There are many welcome changes in store for you this year which will require an adjustment in your attitude and, on a number of occasions, you’ll be both re-evaluating your progress and changing course. So that’s exciting news. In fact, your morale cannot help but be high as you begin the year. Questions such as how far you should get involved with a new friend and what improvements need to be made in an existing, settled relationship will be uppermost. August and September may be your most intense months, so count your blessings, keep your cool, enjoy whatever life throws at you.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Your romantic stars are on top form — at least until October. As the year progresses your social life begins to connect up with your work — could it be that romance is brewing on the professional front? It is certainly indicated that personal relationships will be a critical factor in the success of developments at work. Summer stars are relaxed but profound insights into other people and romantic life in general, come out of a confrontation which may develop around the Full Moon on 12th November. Like the grain of sand in the oyster which produces the pearl, so does friction also have its own creative potential; love blossoms in unexpected areas.

CAREER AND MONEY

The New Moon in March could be responsible for an entirely new cycle in your career. We’re not talking about major developments here, but there does seem to be a good chance of a break through, the beginning of a new trend which will gain momentum over the following months. Your financial affairs will continue to be complex. You will be feeling argumentative in October and may risk falling out with friends. Partners are going to have the advantage this month, so do try and control yourself.

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Try to keep your affairs as simple as possible. Enjoy a secret dalliance in July — and a public one in August.

Pisces(21 Jan – 20 Feb)

THE YEAR AHEAD

There’s so much potential in your life this year creatively, financially and socially, that you will need to pace yourself if you don’t want to wear yourself out. You may even be tempted to break with the past, split up with someone who’s important to you, or undertake a complete change of direction. If you fancy a spot of drama then that’s all fine, but, if you’re more keen on an easy life, you should be a bit more mellow and go for gentle transformation.

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You are usually much too shy, but this year offers you the chance to make more of your wonderful social charms even if, deep inside, you still doubt your true worth. Venus brings pleasant encounters in March and delightful experiences in April and May. July brings secret liaisons and discretion in love, August sees passion and November the chance to let your hair down and enjoy yourself for a change. It’s perfectly true that you have ways of making sure that you are noticed. This is a time which combines genuine partnership with romance, love and passion.

CAREER AND MONEY

Your financial stars are often strongest when planets occupy practical parts of your chart, and this happens in March and September. However, this year your financial stars look relatively quiet – until September, that is. That’s when we see the strongest indications of change in your financial and professional situation, and a brief burst of optimism or extravagance could result in several years of increasing responsibility and hard work. In other words, if you play your cards right success should be yours for the asking. What more could you ask for?

TIP FOR THE YEAR

Advertising

Tread warily in love in May, don’t burn your boats.Set June aside for special romantic trysts.