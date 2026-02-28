Gemini Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: Remember that quick planetary boosts bring only short-lived financial pleasure

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Romance takes centre stage as you gather the courage to express your feelings openly. Dressed with care and charm, you’re ready to make a lasting impression on someone special. Your sincerity will be evident, and being transparent about your intentions works in your favour. Ganesha indicates that this is an auspicious moment to propose or deepen a relationship, as your emotional clarity and confidence align beautifully today.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your affectionate, playful side is on full display, and your partner responds well. Expect teasing, easy laughter, and a little gossip that keeps things light. A cosy, romantic mood builds through the night, making it memorable. Don’t overthink the script—your spontaneity is the spark. Enjoy the togetherness fully all evening.