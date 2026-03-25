Gemini Horoscope Today, 25 March 2026: Morning starts on a light, playful note, and focus may drift early on

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 March 2026: Your actions today may create lasting ripples in your social circle, says Ganesha. Whether through a bold gesture or a subtle shift in attitude, people will take notice. Yet you may still crave quiet time with yourself, seeking space to think and recharge. By evening, an impulse to impress someone—particularly a friend from the opposite sex—may lead you to spend more than planned. The gesture, though lavish, leaves a striking impression and elevates your mood.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You’re in a teasing, flirtatious mood, and your partner notices — yet is willing to let it pass, knowing your heart is steady. Keep it light and loyal. Humour becomes your bridge tonight, turning small moments into sweet relief. Laughter shared together keeps the bond buoyant and safe, always, anyway.