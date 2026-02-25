Gemini Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Time could slip into unproductive diversions if you’re not careful

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: You spend the day protecting the sentiments of others, even at the cost of your own comfort — a rare shift from your usual style. Travel for work or leisure may keep you away from family, making career the only priority on your mind. Ganesha says ambition shapes your decisions today, and progress comes through focus and consistency.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Time with your loved one acts like a reset button. Keep distractions away, talk freely, and stay present. A small gift or thoughtful note sweetens the mood. The evening feels quietly romantic and keeps you both engaged, reminding you why this bond matters in the first place all over again.