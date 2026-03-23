Gemini Horoscope Today, 23 March 2026: Gemini may face health-related expenses, so look after your body

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 23 March 2026: Your spiritual journey—paused earlier—resumes today, though not in search of sainthood. Instead, Ganesha says you’re trying to reconnect with your inner self and restore mental balance. While you spend cautiously on your personal needs, your generosity toward your beloved stands out. Others may be surprised by your willingness to indulge them, but for you, it feels natural and heartfelt. The day blends introspection with affection, leaving you more centred, expressive and emotionally rooted.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You’re turning on the charm without holding back. If you’re single, you may feel drawn to impress someone new; if committed, expect a lively, affectionate evening. Your physical appeal and playful energy set the tone.