Gemini Astrology Predictions, 23 January 2026: Pair emotional honesty with practical thinking

Your career finally feels aligned with your larger dreams, bringing renewed motivation. An intimate evening with your partner—perhaps over a candlelit dinner—deepens emotional warmth. The night promises memorable moments, but Ganesha cautions you against impulsive moves or rushed decisions. Avoid distractions that could lead to accidental mishaps. Stay alert while enjoying the pleasant shift in your personal life.
Some explanations may be necessary, and this is a good moment to review and sort personal issues. A balanced approach works best. Pair emotional honesty with practical thinking, and you’ll preserve harmony with your partner while clearing the air in a mature way.
Money matters get a friendly boost today. Ganesha sees fortune favouring you, with cash flowing through familiar sources. The key is to hold on to what comes in: save first, spend later, and avoid waste. Enjoy the quiet security that a steady inflow brings all day without extra fuss today.
Problems untangle easily, boosting your confidence. Enjoy the smooth run, but don’t let success swell into complacency. Stay attentive to detail and keep your focus on deliverables. With that balance, discussions and meetings tilt in your favour, and colleagues respond well to your clear, logical approach today, clearly for you.
PM Modi kickstarts BJP's campaign in Kerala, vows to bring change and progress. Citing Thiruvananthapuram's victory, he pledges to transform it like Gujarat. He blasts LDF and UDF for corruption and appeasement, vows to jail Sabarimala gold theft culprits. Modi showcases development initiatives and welfare programs in the state.