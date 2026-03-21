Gemini Horoscope Today, 21 March 2026: You may spend on comforts you can afford, and that’s fine if kept within limits

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 March 2026: Nostalgia colours your day as you reconnect with people who were once close to you. Old friendships may resurface, bringing warmth and cherished memories. Ganesha hints that you may feel drawn to history in more ways than one—perhaps even purchasing a valuable artefact or collectible. Social interactions feel meaningful, and the day encourages revisiting past bonds while appreciating how far you’ve come. Emotional fulfilment outweighs professional concerns today, allowing reflection to take centre stage.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You’re in the mood to turn up the romance. Invite someone special over for a cosy dinner, then let conversation wander into playful, flirty territory. The sparks between you and your sweetheart revive sweetness in the bond, feels Ganesha.