Gemini Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Communication with business partners proves useful

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Retailers, rejoice — the stars point to brisk sales and strong turnover. There’s potential to set personal records on the profit meter today. The high from business success may nudge you to spoil your partner with an indulgent shopping trip or special treat. Yes, it may dent your wallet a bit, but the warmth, affection and closeness you receive in return will feel priceless. Financially and emotionally, the day looks rewarding, says the cosmos.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You’re eager to wrap up work and head home to your beloved. There are thoughts you can’t share with friends, but your partner will understand without judgement. That quiet trust is your comfort today. Make time to talk, and intimacy grows in the ordinary moments tonight too, softly, for you.