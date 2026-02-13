Gemini Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026: You devote real attention to your partner, and it is warmly received

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 13 February 2026: This is a productive and satisfying day, says Ganesha. While you carry out your regular tasks, household matters also draw your attention, prompting a desire for more stability or companionship. Thoughts about marriage, partnership or long-term commitment may tug at your mind, leaving you weighing options carefully. It’s a favourable day for selling items or concluding practical deals. Overall, the day brings clarity, strong intentions and a sense of fulfilment in both work and personal space.
You devote real attention to your partner, and it is warmly received. The two of you share a harmonious rhythm through the day, centred on companionship and small acts of care. Keep communication open, stay present in the moment, and the relationship feels reassuring and stable, all around, for you.
You may feel like splurging to lift your mood — a party, a stylish buy, or something premium to boost confidence. Enjoy, but keep a soft limit so the feel-good moment doesn’t turn into a budget headache later.
You’ll deal with people of very different temperaments today, so your wit will be useful in managing situations. Energy goes into exploring new possibilities at work. Just be cautious when making key decisions — enthusiasm is good, but judgement needs a calm check before you commit.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a motion to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, citing his accusations against the Prime Minister and the government for jeopardizing India's energy security and farm interests in the US trade deal. Dubey claims Gandhi has engaged in unethical behavior and is part of a group trying to disrupt India's stability.