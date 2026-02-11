Gemini Horoscope Today, 11 February 2026: Cut back on creature comforts and impulse shopping

Gemini Horoscope Prediction Today, 11 February 2026: Emotions run deep today, making you unusually sentimental, says Ganesha. Your fondness for performing arts may prompt you to pursue classical music or traditional dance lessons. Romance also finds a place, as your partner may surprise you with a candlelit dinner that lifts your spirits. Amid these tender moments, you reconnect with your creative side and rediscover joy in self-expression, turning an ordinary day into a memorable one.

Astrology Predictions: Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Work takes centre stage, and love can slip to the margins. Smart time management is essential if you want peace at home. Clear pending issues early, communicate your schedule, and make a small but real effort for your partner. A little planning keeps the relationship smooth and secure today, still.