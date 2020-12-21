Horoscope Today December 21, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 23, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Spend as much time as necessary dealing with domestic and family affairs. Even if you’re at work, your concentration will be distracted by thoughts of what must be done at home. Your romantic confidence should improve, so you might be ready to approach someone you’re rather fond of.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The important task now is to talk about your feelings. Nothing else will do. It may also be necessary to take a few short journeys, probably in pursuit of outstanding family business. It could be a relief to resolve a lingering problem. Your social stars look bright by the way, so don’t be shy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You really must make an early start if you want to get the most out of the day. You should realise, however, that the determining factor will be the amount of money you have in your pocket, not to mention the cost of those items which are necessary to your plans.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be slightly unsure of yourself, but that’s understandable. This is probably no bad thing, for a little self-doubt will encourage you to question your preconceptions and hence to do a great deal better next time around. There’s room for improvement, as you know!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be inclined to spend more time by yourself, away from troublesome human company. Whether this is possible or not is another matter. After all, you can’t just abandon all your commitments with the wave of a hand. And, if someone entrusts you with a secret, you must respect their confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your social stars are strong – and you’ll do well if you link up with like-minded people. That way, even the most controversial ideas could succeed. At work, you will do best if you take the long-range point of view and avoid being bogged down in short-term details.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The professional picture looks fairly positive, and you may be required to take on new responsibilities – and accept authority over other people. In all matters you should be prepared to play a maternal and compassionate role, even with complete strangers!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have to do the right thing. Lingering legal questions should be answered as soon as possible, and moral issues should be faced head-on. Also, take the chance to get in touch with family members overseas, especially people you haven’t seen for some time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Business and financial plans require more attention, especially if you’ve taken a risk or got involved in a possibly awkward joint enterprise. Take an inventive approach and realise that old solutions may no longer be the best. And that goes for romantic affairs as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You will have to listen to other people – and take their very good advice. More important, though, is the necessity of understanding their feelings and making a much greater effort to sympathise with their point of view. A generous spirit should win the day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Work must take the first priority today, even if social concerns constitute the major long-term question. You should recognise that there may be no decision concerning one important emotional tie for a little while longer. Please be patient.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Love is the most important thing at the moment, but it is by no means certain that there is any one relationship that pre-occupies you. It is your friends who can benefit from your new mood, so make a point of spreading any goodwill as widely as you can.

