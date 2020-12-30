Horoscope Today, December 30, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is a day for diplomacy, for sharing your feelings, plans and any good fortune with partners. This doesn’t just mean spreading your net to include close friends, but also paying attention to people, perhaps at work, who could do with some emotional support.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

‘Keep busy and stay active’ should be your motto over the next two days. The Moon’s angle to your sign is one of those which may not bring drama, but can push you step by step to a new and much more successful state of being. You might even hear something that makes you sit up and take notice of an old friend!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may go through the day with a spring in your step, young at heart and confident that it is indeed possible to shrug off most cares and woes. It might be difficult to alter the attitudes of a lifetime, but you really should give it your best shot.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s time to consider exactly what to do about putting a deep-seated ambition into practice. There’s no need for action just yet, but it will do you good to sort your ideas out and check the facts. And then you need to reassure a loved one who is feeling especially insecure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s decision time, but the choices you’ll make will probably be quite unimportant. You can therefore afford to take it easy, just as long, that is, as your communication skills are functioning on top form. What I mean is, you need to keep family members informed of your movements.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should pay very careful attention to the financial situation. On a purely mundane level it’s a fine day for picking up bargains, but what could be more significant is what other people decide about your monetary future – and that may be out of your hands.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is now aligned with your sign, so you can finally afford to dictate the pace. Your actions will be determined by your rapidly changing moods, so other people may be bewildered or perplexed when you alter your ideas. Perhaps they should be more flexible!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have learned a lot more about self-preservation lately, probably due to Saturn’s slow transit through your chart. A momentary lack of confidence will be overcome with renewed effort and determination. And if you do face insurmountable obstacles, it might be time to pause for breath.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You will finally convince other people that you do need their help and support. At work you may concentrate on the long-term picture, and don’t let trivial details obscure your vision. And you should get on with practical improvements at home – after a momentary lapse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your main bone of contention relates to career or professional interests, but with the Moon so active you can probably make a success out of playing the diplomat. Realise that it is less important to push your own interests than to get other people to agree.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Long-distance developments seem to be the most important, and it’s a suitable moment to get in touch with family members overseas. The legal situation may also need some attention, so check up on your rights. But that also means you have to be aware of your responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Nobody seems to be able to lighten your burden at the moment. With Mars so active, only you can take the necessary steps to secure an independent future, and that means not relying excessively on partners for emotional support. Stand on your own two feet and your confidence will climb sharply.