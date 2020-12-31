Horoscope Today, December 31, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Venus, planet of love and affection, is connecting with sober, serious, Saturn. If there’s a message for the current moment, it’s that traditional values count for most in relationships. If you are a free spirit, reluctant to be tied down and scornful of convention, then you might have to keep a low profile for a few weeks!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may look beyond the narrow limits of your own life, and consider getting involved in activities that you might have ignored until now. This is an auspicious moment for taking new initiatives, even if partners have already made a start. You might have some catching up to do.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A word about your physical well-being would come in handy, for this looks like a useful moment to get yourself in shape. You should tackle bad habits and consider whatever changes in exercise and diet are necessary to tone up. Oh, and keep a loved one informed about your latest plans.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have made all the right moves recently, and by all accounts you are continuing to do so. You may therefore allow yourself a brief pat on the back! At work realise that your own interests can only be achieved if you depart from the straight and narrow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Please don’t jump to hasty conclusions – and do make sure that you have all the relevant facts at your fingertips. If you base your actions on conjecture or rumour you will go badly off course. Rest assured that colleagues are willing to be persuaded.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The accent is now on travel, and you are probably aware of the need to broaden your horizons. A handsome selection of planets suggests that whether you’re old, young or in-between, now is the time to take your education into new fields. It’s never too late to learn!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Much depends on your success in attracting extra funds, for that is the only way you’ll be able to afford your domestic and family plans. It’s quite a hopeful moment, but don’t mistake slow progress for no progress. Voluntary work adds to your quality of life, so get out there and do your bit for others.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re treading an emotional tight-rope, unsure of which way to jump. Problems will only arise if you are so sensitive that you lose your self-confidence. It would be a shame if you also lost touch with your objectives, yet be assured that you’ll be back on course before long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be looking for an escape route, but in reality you probably don’t need one. It may be sufficient just to duck out of an engagement or two, and give yourself enough time to decide whether you want in or out. No doubt impatient people will put pressure on you, but you’ll do your best to resist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is one of those moments when emotional intimacy can flower, apparently out of nowhere. It is therefore a perfect period for making new friendships and deepening old ones, and of course for relishing rare romantic encounters. Plus, an old friend might walk back into your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

For some time now you have suspected that if other people aren’t actually undermining you, they’re not giving you the support you deserve. This may be because you over-estimated what could actually be achieved. It might also be up to you to set a better example!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your two main tasks should be to sort out your finances first, and then sit down and talk to people about your plans, securing their agreement if you can. All should be done within an overall ethical framework, the value of which will be to provide you with personal guidelines.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Perhaps you do not understand just how confused other people feel. But you, more than anyone, should both realise how difficult it is to cope under pressure, and how partners require a few words of support. You need to take a leap of the imagination – and soon!