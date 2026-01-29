Capricorn Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: Ganesha says this is a good time to invest in the stock market

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: You seek logic and reason behind everything you encounter today. Work pressures may weigh on you, but hope for a better tomorrow fuels your persistence. Despite fatigue, you continue pushing through challenges. The comfort and affection you receive from family upon returning home help restore energy and strengthen your resolve, says Ganesha.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Love may test you. If your partner points out flaws, resist anger. Stay emotionally controlled and hear them out. Their support is still there, and the relationship can feel pleasurable once tensions pass. Take feedback as care, not attack, and you preserve harmony while deepening trust, for tomorrow, too, always.