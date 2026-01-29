Capricorn Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: Ganesha says this is a good time to invest in the stock market

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: You seek logic and reason behind everything you encounter today. Work pressures may weigh on you, but hope for a better tomorrow fuels your persistence. Despite fatigue, you continue pushing through challenges. The comfort and affection you receive from family upon returning home help restore energy and strengthen your resolve, says Ganesha.
Love may test you. If your partner points out flaws, resist anger. Stay emotionally controlled and hear them out. Their support is still there, and the relationship can feel pleasurable once tensions pass. Take feedback as care, not attack, and you preserve harmony while deepening trust, for tomorrow, too, always.
Speculation may pay. Ganesha says this is a good time to invest in the stock market, and also to review past holdings. Check performance, trim weak positions, and add where research supports it. Stay analytical, set exits, and let disciplined risk bring steadier returns today, without haste or fear, either.
Slow the pace. With thoughts a bit clouded, this isn’t a day for big decisions or fresh investments. You could miss a crucial detail. Stick to routine tasks, review facts calmly, and defer major calls. Caution now saves rework later and keeps finances steady, for now, and safe, always today.
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.