Capricorn Horoscope Today, 26 February 2026: Planetary cues suggest hurdles or slower-than-usual progress

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 26 February 2026: The workload feels heavy, but you cleverly find ways to manage and gradually lighten it. Your meticulous planning reduces chances of error and helps you keep pace. Although not every effort lands perfectly, it’s not an unfavourable day either. Ganesha says steady, thoughtful action keeps everything under control.
Be careful on the personal front. Differences between you and your partner need celebrating, not turning into distance. If they withdraw or go quiet, it’s on you to bridge the gap gently. Patience, respectful conversation, and acceptance keep love steady and prevent misunderstandings from hardening into silence tonight for both.
Avoid speculation and stock-market moves; today is among the worst for risky investing. Don’t buy new shares or chase quick profits. Stick to routine income and practical tasks. Quiet consistency protects your base. Review budgets, handle essentials, and leave big decisions for a clearer day ahead, please, no risks today.
Planetary cues suggest hurdles or slower-than-usual progress. You may face setbacks on key projects. Stay alert — old rivalries could resurface at work. Don’t lower your guard, keep performance consistent, and avoid getting pulled into unnecessary competition.