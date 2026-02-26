Capricorn Horoscope Today, 26 February 2026: Planetary cues suggest hurdles or slower-than-usual progress

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 26 February 2026: The workload feels heavy, but you cleverly find ways to manage and gradually lighten it. Your meticulous planning reduces chances of error and helps you keep pace. Although not every effort lands perfectly, it’s not an unfavourable day either. Ganesha says steady, thoughtful action keeps everything under control.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be careful on the personal front. Differences between you and your partner need celebrating, not turning into distance. If they withdraw or go quiet, it’s on you to bridge the gap gently. Patience, respectful conversation, and acceptance keep love steady and prevent misunderstandings from hardening into silence tonight for both.