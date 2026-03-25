Capricorn Horoscope Today, 25 March 2026: Emotional stress may weigh on you, making you less willing to listen

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 March 2026: Your expectations—from others and from yourself—may soar today, and reality may not always match them, says Ganesha. This increases the need for structured planning and smart execution. Financial caution becomes crucial; you may grow thrifty as the day progresses to safeguard your resources. While this approach benefits your accounts, it could be misunderstood by friends or colleagues. Balancing practicality with warmth will help you maintain harmony.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Emotional stress may weigh on you, making you less willing to listen. Don’t shut down. You’ll need your sweetheart’s support to restore harmony. Step back, cool off, then re-engage with warmth. A lighter attitude — music, a small joke, a shared routine — can spark romance again, advises Ganesha, tonight.