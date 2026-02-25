Capricorn Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Stay methodical, and build the project on a stable base

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: Success favours you today, especially in ventures that usually take courage to attempt. Those dealing in stocks or shares may see notable gains, says Ganesha. Don’t forget the quiet support of your spouse — their luck or timely advice contributes to your progress. A fortunate and financially strong day overall.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You’re ready to meet your partner halfway, and their demands feel manageable. Getting closer is easy, and affection rises fast. Love peaks in intensity, pushing you both toward a deeper bond. Use the moment to talk, touch, and commit; the night promises satisfaction and savour the closeness you create.