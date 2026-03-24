Capricorn Horoscope Today, 24 March 2026: A materialistic mood surfaces, yet you won’t spend without thought

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 March 2026: Favourable news awaits students hoping to study abroad, says Ganesha. This is a promising day to move ahead with applications or interviews. Professionally, clarity returns as you rearrange your priorities and pursue them steadily. Those trading in stocks or speculative markets may see positive results. Opportunities are plentiful, but progress depends on how thoughtfully and confidently you act. A well-planned approach brings you closer to your long-term ambitions.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Understanding improves on the love front. You express feelings in creative, even flamboyant ways that your partner finds attractive. Expect appreciation and renewed affection. Show warmth without overthinking it. Cosmic cues favour romance, so let your gestures be open and sincere, and enjoy the response fully tonight, with ease, too.