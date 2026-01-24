Capricorn Horoscope Today, 24 January 2026: Emotions run high around siblings today

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 January 2026: You’ve prepared thoroughly, planned meticulously and checked every detail. Yet delays or unexpected hurdles may slow your progress. Don’t let frustration overshadow your confidence. Ganesha reminds you that these obstacles are temporary. Your groundwork is strong — stay the course and your efforts will eventually break through.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may feel like celebrating a job well done with a party, but plans could change because of your partner. A quieter dinner may replace the bigger event. Either way, you stay upbeat, enjoying the warmth and optimism your spouse brings.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Finance Horoscope Today

Emotions run high around siblings today. If they seek financial help, you’re likely to offer it willingly. Ganesha advises generosity with clarity — lend if you can, but keep terms respectful and realistic. Support strengthens bonds when it doesn’t strain your own stability.