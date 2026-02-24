Capricorn Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: Your advice or decisions are likely to yield good results

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: If you’re preparing for international studies, today is ideal to begin paperwork and planning. Whether student or professional, the day pushes you to organise tasks, prioritise goals and complete pending work systematically. Those associated with the stock market may find favourable conditions developing. Ganesha encourages disciplined execution: write down what needs to be done and get through it methodically. Productivity rises as you channel your focus with purpose.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your creative streak shows up on the love front, and your partner is impressed. Fresh ideas or a new place to visit together lift the relationship’s tone. The evening feels satisfying and quietly exciting. Let your imagination lead, but keep it grounded in what your partner enjoys most, tonight, too.