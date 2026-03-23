Capricorn Horoscope Today, 23 March 2026: A new, ambitious project could inspire you

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 23 March 2026: If you’ve faced setbacks in your pursuit of studying abroad, Ganesha urges you to try again today. Renewed effort may open doors that once seemed closed. For those engaged in stock markets or speculative ventures, favourable returns are possible. Opportunities appear in multiple directions, but progress depends on how fully you seize them. With persistence and clear judgment, the day may offer financial gains or renewed academic momentum, helping you move closer to long-term goals.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

“Spruce up to spice up” feels like your theme today. You’ll pay attention to your look, coming across smart and confident — and your sweetheart notices. Compliments follow, adding warmth to the bond, says Ganesha.