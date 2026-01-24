Capricorn Astrology Predictions, 23 January 2026: You may spend on a siblings’ gathering or family meet

Favourable developments await those in government service or dealing with official departments. Transactions involving authorities are likely to proceed smoothly and profitably. For lawyers, doctors, or independent professionals, the day demands that you prove your competence through decisive action. Ganesha advises making the most of every opportunity—you have the capacity to rise.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope

Romance is in the air. Singles should stay open to a meaningful match, while committed professionals may rediscover warmth once reunited with their soulmate by evening. Relationship issues fade, dedication grows, and the mood turns quietly affectionate.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Finance Horoscope

You may spend on a siblings’ gathering or family meet. The second half also favours buying communication devices or electronic gadgets. Compare prices, check specs, and avoid rushing into the newest model without need. Well-timed purchases can add convenience without upsetting the budget in any major way right now too.