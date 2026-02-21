Capricorn Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Emotions around siblings and money may surface

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Despite having less experience than some colleagues, you may be hand-picked to tackle a sensitive or high-stakes assignment. Your seniors see potential, intelligence and reliability — and they’re willing to bet on you. The pressure is real, but so is the opportunity to shine, predicts Ganesha. With focused effort, you can exceed expectations and win admiration across the board. On the personal front, you may open up emotionally to your partner and express feelings more deeply.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Evening social plans may include friends and your beloved, but make sure your partner gets the better share of attention. Avoid gloomy topics; keep talk light and affectionate. Your presence matters more than perfection. Focus on them, and the connection steadies beautifully through the night, without strain or distraction, today.