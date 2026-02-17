Capricorn Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: You may be a little demanding, expecting full attention from your partner

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Love occupies your thoughts as nostalgia urges you to revisit cherished memories with friends or family. You may reconnect with an old friend to relive moments that shaped you. Professionally, a significant achievement or milestone boosts your confidence. Overall, Ganesha predicts a rewarding day that blends emotional warmth with success at work.
You may be a little demanding, expecting full attention from your partner. Still, you’ll share thoughts you usually keep tucked away, which deepens trust. Lean on your loved one to manage emotional stress, and the day ends with clearer air and gentler closeness for both, by night, as planned today.
You may get lost in calculations and plans to earn more. Remember: the real game is on the ground, not on paper. Act on your ideas, test them practically, and adjust quickly. When planning meets action, your finances improve with confidence and steady results. Move from thought to deeds now.
Your drive and charisma help you succeed today. Long hours may leave you tired but satisfied. You may want the team to match your intensity—just ensure people don’t feel pressured. Lead firmly, but with room for others to breathe.
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.