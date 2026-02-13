Capricorn Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026: Meeting your sweetheart helps you rediscover your inner self today

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 13 February 2026: Your day moves smoothly on the outside, but internal restlessness may push you toward hasty actions, warns Ganesha. Fortunately, your reputation remains intact, and colleagues appreciate your efforts. You may also see some long-cherished goals inch closer to reality, but avoid complacency. Every success is only one step in a longer climb. Stay grounded, concentrate on the task at hand, and progress will continue unfolding.
Meeting your sweetheart helps you rediscover your inner self today. You may seek a more spiritual union, rooted in faith and trust. Relationship matters feel karmic and meaningful rather than merely casual. Stay sincere, and the bond deepens through quiet understanding and shared values over time, with patience, always today.
Expenses may rise fast — health, travel, or unexpected needs could bite into savings. Be cautious with large outflows. If you invest, do it only after clear thinking.
Thoughts about profit and loss dominate, but they may drift into the philosophical rather than the practical. Ideas could sound broad but lack depth for execution, so don’t be surprised if they don’t land. Ground your thinking in real details before sharing, and keep focus on work that moves the needle.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a motion to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, citing his accusations against the Prime Minister and the government for jeopardizing India's energy security and farm interests in the US trade deal. Dubey claims Gandhi has engaged in unethical behavior and is part of a group trying to disrupt India's stability.