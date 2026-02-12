Capricorn Horoscope Today, 12 February 2026: The day opens on a positive note, but small mistakes are possible

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 12 February 2026: Your talents shine through today, earning you a reputation for precision and perfection. If you are tied up in a legal or professional dispute, Ganesha foresees a favourable conclusion. Constructive criticism helps you grow, and you handle it with maturity. Opponents and critics recognise your strength, and your well-measured responses leave an even stronger impression.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You feel more attached to your partner and want their company later in the day. Commitment matters now, so discuss relationship concerns honestly but gently. A quiet evening together—talking, planning, or sharing a meal—reinforces trust and leaves you both feeling steady and reassured for the long run, always.