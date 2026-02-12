Capricorn Horoscope Today, 12 February 2026: The day opens on a positive note, but small mistakes are possible

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 12 February 2026: Your talents shine through today, earning you a reputation for precision and perfection. If you are tied up in a legal or professional dispute, Ganesha foresees a favourable conclusion. Constructive criticism helps you grow, and you handle it with maturity. Opponents and critics recognise your strength, and your well-measured responses leave an even stronger impression.
You feel more attached to your partner and want their company later in the day. Commitment matters now, so discuss relationship concerns honestly but gently. A quiet evening together—talking, planning, or sharing a meal—reinforces trust and leaves you both feeling steady and reassured for the long run, always.
Morning to afternoon is your best slot for money matters. After that, luck dips—avoid lending, even to familiar faces, and don’t stretch trust too far.
The day opens on a positive note, but small mistakes are possible. Correct them quickly and move on. You may also need to depend on others for key tasks, whether you like it or not. Delegate wisely, double-check details, and keep ego out of teamwork.
