Capricorn Horoscope Today, 11 February 2026: Letting your partner take the lead on decisions eases tension

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 11 February 2026: Your powers of persuasion may be tested today, warns Ganesha. You may need to prove your credibility once again, especially in situations demanding clarity and conviction. Later, long-standing questions on your mind may finally find answers. A surge of creativity in the second half draws attention and may even help you secure support from colleagues or peers.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Personal life feels smoother than expected. You manage work and home without falling into extremes. Letting your partner take the lead on decisions eases tension and makes them feel valued. Quiet adjustment, not control, strengthens the bond and keeps the day balanced and affectionate for both of you today, too.