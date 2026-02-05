Capricorn Horoscope Today, 05 February 2026: You’ll be alert about both spending and income

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 05 February 2026: Your generosity is admirable, but today it may leave you feeling taken for granted. Ganesha advises being mindful of where you invest your energy. Though the realisation may sting, you will eventually let go of resentment and feel grateful for the blessings in your life. By evening, your emotional balance returns.

Astrology Predictions: Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Love life runs smoothly today. You’re able to give time and attention, which reassures your partner and keeps the mood affectionate. The steady closeness makes you feel good too. Keep plans simple, speak gently, and let sincerity do the work, bringing joy by night at home, for both of you.