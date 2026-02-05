Capricorn Horoscope Today, 05 February 2026: You’ll be alert about both spending and income

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 05 February 2026: Your generosity is admirable, but today it may leave you feeling taken for granted. Ganesha advises being mindful of where you invest your energy. Though the realisation may sting, you will eventually let go of resentment and feel grateful for the blessings in your life. By evening, your emotional balance returns.
Love life runs smoothly today. You’re able to give time and attention, which reassures your partner and keeps the mood affectionate. The steady closeness makes you feel good too. Keep plans simple, speak gently, and let sincerity do the work, bringing joy by night at home, for both of you.
You’ll be alert about both spending and income. There’s a natural urge to tighten the budget and look for stronger earnings through contacts or extra responsibilities. Career progress looks promising in the near term, so keep working steadily. A small step today — a call, a meeting, a follow-up — can pay off soon.
Though you often trust luck, today you give proper weight to other people’s views. Important meetings or calls may take place, possibly linked to future development. Stay open, prepared, and diplomatic in discussion.
Bharat Taxi, a new ride-hailing app, will be launched by Amit Shah on February 5. It offers zero-commission for drivers and affordable prices for customers. The app aims to liberate commercial vehicle drivers from reliance on private companies. It has gained popularity with 2.5 lakh drivers and 7 lakh customers, and offers benefits like Amul marketing and IFFCO Tokio insurance.