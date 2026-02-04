Capricorn Horoscope Today, 04 February 2026: Spend more time with your beloved; it helps restore focus and emotional balance

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 04 February 2026: You may have appeared indecisive recently, but today you surprise others with a clear, well-defined career direction. Ganesha encourages you to stay committed to this newfound clarity — decide what you want your life to look like and take consistent steps towards it. With purpose and steady effort, you can reshape your path with confidence.
Spend more time with your beloved; it helps restore focus and emotional balance. Conversations on interesting topics, or a shared creative activity, draw them closer. Choose warmth over silence. A relaxed evening together can turn into a genuinely affectionate night, giving both of you a sense of ease for sure.
Finances stay average, so avoid major risks. A bold punt now could translate into needless losses. Keep spending measured, focus on essentials, and review longer-term goals. If someone pushes you to gamble on returns, step back. Caution today preserves stability for the weeks ahead, surely, and protects plans at work.
Heavy responsibility and pressure define the day. A stubborn issue may demand late hours, pulling focus from higher priorities and denting your mood. Handle the urgency, but watch your limits. Break the problem into steps, seek help if needed, and reset once the fire is out to regain perspective later.
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.