Capricorn Horoscope Today, 03 February 2026: Security matters more than grand gestures today

Capricorn Horoscope Prediction Today, 03 February 2026: You’re presented with a valuable opportunity, and this time you’re prepared to make the most of it. Fierce competition may surround you, but your discipline and strategy put you ahead. Rivals may attempt to undermine your progress, but Ganesha assures that your effort and resilience will outshine them. Socially, you remain admired and influential.
Security matters more than grand gestures today. You stay close to your partner, attentive to their needs, and willing to do the quiet work love requires. Build confidence through consistency, not control. When you offer steadiness, the relationship settles into something durable and reassuring for tomorrow, too, in time. Always.
Joint finances could bring misunderstandings with a partner, friend, or family member. Stay alert with shared assets, document decisions, and keep communication transparent. Small clarity now can prevent bigger issues later.
A significant career call is on the horizon—new assignment, meeting, or target. Be prepared and stay disciplined. At the same time, handle matters diplomatically; firmness without tact can backfire. Plan your approach, anticipate questions, and present yourself as steady, reliable, and professional throughout the day ahead, always with grace there.
India and the US have reached a landmark trade agreement, cutting tariffs from 50% to 18%. This follows a conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, where India also committed to buying American goods and stopping the purchase of Russian oil. Both leaders announced the deal on social media, with Modi praising Trump's dedication to global harmony.