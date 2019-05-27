Capricorn, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn, Horoscope for May 27, 2019: There is no knowing what others are scheming at the moment, but I think you can rely on partners’; integrity and sincerity to see that whatever is done is completed in line with the very best of motives. Just make sure that you don’t have to pay for everyone else!

Capricorn, Horoscope for May 28, 2019: As a Capricorn, you know how important material security is to your well-being. It’s therefore welcome news that a financial matter completed this week should allay many of your current fears. If you’re over-emotional early on, don’t worry; by the afternoon you’ll be much more level-headed.

Capricorn, Horoscope for May 29, 2019: Current planetary activity denotes a period of intellectual curiosity. It’s therefore almost inevitable that you will question a number of established assumptions. You must allow partners to have their say, otherwise, they’ll harbour a grudge until next month.

Capricorn, Horoscope for May 30, 2019: Even a challenging planetary alignment can’t put you off your pursuit of certain personal aims and ambitions. I have a feeling in my bones that what is said over the next few days may make up for past disappointments. And that just has to be good news.

Capricorn, Horoscope for May 31, 2019: Although you should now be on much firmer ground when contesting controversial actions and statements, there seems to be little chance of getting other people to see things your way. Unless that is, you bend the rules and fudge the issues. And I am sure you can do it!

Capricorn, Horoscope for June 1, 2019: Hopefully, you will keep yourself in check at this turbulent time. Normally in such circumstances, I’d advise you to make sure that your head rules your heart, but the situation now seems too complex for such simple advice. You see, your heart looks to the future while your head longs for the past!