Cancer Horoscope Today, 28 January 2026: Creativity runs high and you’re more innovative than usual

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 January 2026: With Ganesha’s blessings, everything you focus on is likely to succeed. Students complete pending tasks with ease, and creative minds shine brightly. Your imagination flows smoothly, adding variety and happiness to the day. Whether it’s academic progress or artistic expression, you move through your schedule with confidence and warmth.
Romance gets a boost. A candlelit dinner — poolside or at home — sets the scene, and even cooking together can feel intimate. The evening promises a sweet, memorable turn, with affection flowing more naturally than you expect.
Stars favour romance and a light wallet. Ganesha says it’s an auspicious day for a movie, dinner with your beloved, or wooing someone through a thoughtful spend. Keep gestures warm, not excessive. Plan ahead, so the evening feels special without leaving you financially stretched afterward and still stay within limits.
Creativity runs high and you’re more innovative than usual. Your ideas show clearly in your work and impress colleagues. Projects move ahead smoothly, and what you contribute can benefit the organisation in real ways. Keep sharing insights, but also note details; inspired thinking paired with structure brings the best outcomes today.
Controversy sparked as BJP leader objects to inclusion of dholak artiste Mir Haji Kasam's name in Gujarat's electoral roll. However, the 74-year-old artiste's name was featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on Republic Day. Congress party demands legal action against the BJP leader, while Kasam expresses his heartbreak over the incident.