Cancer Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: You’ll feel sensitive about money and may get swayed by others’ opinions

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Though your thoughts may be bold or unconventional, you will act with restraint and thoughtful planning, says Ganesha. New ventures—whether professional ideas or budding romances—get a confident start. Your charm may draw admirers effortlessly, making you the centre of attention. Whether you play the Pied Piper or the irresistible muse, your presence will leave an impact. Just ensure that you balance allure with grounded action to keep your plans moving steadily forward.

Astrology Predictions: Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You and your partner are likely to feel content in each other’s presence. You’ll better read their needs, including the need for space, and that sensitivity strengthens the bond. A calm, reassuring evening follows, with small gestures carrying weight. Stay attentive but not clingy; balance is your advantage today quietly.