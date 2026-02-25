Cancer Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Evening is meant for your partner, with easy companionship and no needless worry

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: Workload increases and pressure feels overwhelming today. Even your usually sturdy shoulders may feel the strain, warns Ganesha. Learn to say no before exhaustion takes over. This demanding phase is temporary, and calmness is your strongest armour. Stay steady and pace yourself. As long as you avoid panic, nothing can push you off track.

Astrology Predictions: Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You’re unusually calm, and that peace shows on your face. The evening is meant for your partner, with easy companionship and no needless worry. Talk about future plans if you wish; it brings clarity and closeness. A simple, affectionate night steadies the heart and lets you both sleep contentedly.