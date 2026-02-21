Cancer Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Your kindness and sympathy pull your partner toward you

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: You are in a self-driven mood, keen to carve out your own path rather than follow the crowd. Recognition, respect and perhaps even a leadership role are likely to come your way. At the same time, business rivals or hidden detractors may try to unsettle you. Health niggles can’t be ruled out either. Stay alert, read the fine print, and don’t ignore small symptoms. Your vigilance and presence of mind will neutralise most threats.

Astrology Predictions: Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your kindness and sympathy pull your partner toward you. Light fun and easy humour make both of you feel safer and closer. The more relaxed you are, the more secure they feel. Keep things playful, not probing. A happy, affectionate stretch is on the cards tonight, for sure, at home.