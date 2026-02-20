Cancer Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Your creative streak helps you express affection in a dramatic

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Opportunities may seem limited today, and you could find yourself entangled in complicated situations through no fault of your own. Stay calm — your people skills and natural resilience will help you navigate the day smoothly. Past experiences with similar challenges will also come in handy. To avoid unnecessary friction, keep away from arguments or confrontational zones, advises Ganesha. Handle the day with patience, and you may still finish on a more positive note than expected.
A merry spell surrounds your personal life. Your creative streak helps you express affection in a dramatic, pleasing way, and your partner notices. Lean into tender gestures and playful talk. You’re likely to feel especially valued today, so let the mood guide a cosy, memorable evening together, gently and freely.
Today logic may hesitate, but instinct is sharp. Follow your heart on key choices; spontaneous, sincere decisions can benefit finances. Trust your inner read of people and timing. Still, keep basics in mind—no reckless splurges. Gentle confidence will guide you toward a positive outcome today, with ease and grace always.
Trusting your instincts can make the day unusually rewarding. Unconventional tasks suit your mood, and creativity may outweigh practicality. You’ll find fresh ways to solve problems, but avoid sinking money into a large project today. Let ideas simmer before you commit resources.
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.