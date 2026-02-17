Cancer Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Discover what stars say about your career, finance and love

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: You may stumble into friction today as your tendency to intervene in others’ matters raises a few eyebrows. Still, your tact and emotional intelligence keep situations from spiralling. By evening, relief arrives in the form of uplifting news from a close friend or family member. Ganesha says this positive turn restores your spirits and helps you unwind after a slightly tense start.
You keep yoaur sweetheart happy by accepting their views and adjusting where needed. You know compromise is the glue tody. Give real, unhurried time at home, and the bond steadies. Expect a cosy, fun-filled, domestic stretch that keeps you pleasantly occupied till late evening, without any fuss at all today.
Challenges exist, but they won’t dominate your mind today. Financial deadlines feel manageable because you’re not obsessing over them. Keep a relaxed, practical pace, finish what’s necessary, and trust your ability to handle issues quietly. Calm attention prevents small money matters from becoming stress later. Keep faith in yourself today.
A demanding day is indicated, so plan accordingly. People around you may expect more than usual, and meeting those expectations could consume the day. You remain focused on quality, so pace yourself and prioritise smartly to avoid burnout.
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.