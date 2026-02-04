Cancer Horoscope Today, 04 February 2026: A favourable turn on the money front is likely

Cancer Horoscope Prediction Today, 04 February 2026: Ganesha advises you to steer clear of other people’s personal matters today, as interference may be misunderstood. Keep your tone measured and avoid bold, impulsive reactions. Choosing the middle path will prevent unnecessary friction. Maintain calm even if situations seem to invite confrontation — restraint will work in your favour far more than assertiveness today.
Personal matters turn brighter. Old harshness between you and your partner eases, and confidence returns. Use the opening to speak honestly and rebuild trust. A more meaningful connection is possible now. By evening, you feel calmer, lighter and content. Let forgiveness do its quiet work today without looking back today.
A favourable turn on the money front is likely. Gains may come through work, a deal, or past efforts finally paying. Confidence rises as the cosmos seems supportive. Use the lift wisely: bank a portion, review priorities, and avoid getting carried away by early success today, please, and stay humble.
Your direct, crisp style helps you state your case, but watch the edge. Be more articulate with colleagues and seniors; bluntness can bruise egos and dilute good ideas. Share inputs without forcing them. A measured tone today will keep doors open and ensure your suggestions land well, and last too.
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.