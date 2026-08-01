Aries Monthly Horoscope August-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Aries Astrology Predictions August-2026:

This month begins with a strong interplay between Venus and Mercury, bringing both passion and thoughtful connection into your love life. If single, you may find yourself attracted to someone who stimulates you emotionally and intellectually. Couples can expect a renewed focus on mutual goals and long-term planning, which strengthens your bond. Financially, you may face some pressure or delays, but Saturn’s presence nudges you to examine and restructure unhelpful money habits. Professionally, this is an excellent time to pick up new skills, and students may experience a broadening of understanding.

Mercury later adds a spark of flirtation and levity in love. Financial matters begin to stabilize as the South Node helps you wrap up unresolved issues. Mars brings a surge of energy at work, presenting sudden opportunities that demand swift action. In academic or collaborative settings, persistence and teamwork lead to solid gains. Physically, you regain stamina—channel it wisely.