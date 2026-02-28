Aries Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: You may spend on the health of elderly relatives

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Your thoughtful nature brings you closer to people today, whether as a colleague, leader, parent or partner. You may find yourself making a meaningful difference in others’ lives simply through empathy and sensitivity. Use this positive exchange of energy to resolve long-standing issues with clarity and maturity. Ganesha gives a strong nod to ambitious initiatives—larger projects, bold decisions and expansive plans are favoured. Your influence is at its peak, making this a powerful day for constructive action.

Astrology Predictions: Aries Love Horoscope Today

After work, you’re likely to gravitate towards friends—old faces or new company. Their backing matters to you, and an evening spent with someone you trust feels restorative. Conversations could turn meaningful, leaving you lighter and more optimistic. Keep plans simple, but don’t skip the social dose you crave today again.