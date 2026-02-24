Aries Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: Small, well-timed moves beat risky bets

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: Freedom shapes your mood today, and you prefer steering every task your own way. Expect a light-hearted family day, especially if there are youngsters at home demanding treats, outings or a movie. Teenagers may tug you toward malls or entertainment zones, and you’ll gladly indulge them. Ganesha suggests using the day to reconnect and laugh together. With no major pressures on your mind, the hours unfold playfully, reminding you of the comfort and joy that family brings.
A warm, sweet evening awaits. You may feel adventurous in romance and try something a little new. Expect affectionate messages and soft exchanges that deepen trust. The mood is light and close, helping you and your partner grow nearer and enjoy the comfort of being understood, fully, by each other.
A favourable money day is here. Experience helps you make smart gains, and steady effort brings rewards. Use your talents to earn a little extra, but stay practical and avoid rushing. Small, well-timed moves beat risky bets. Enjoy progress, share wisely, keep savings in mind too, for your future security.
A productive day lies ahead. You recognise that time is valuable and act with purpose. With renewed energy to prove yourself, you stay focused and complete assigned tasks efficiently. The pace you set today helps you stand out.
Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible attack in Punjab's border districts, following the recent killing of an ASI and Home Guard at a checkpost near the Indo-Pak border. The alert flagged concerns over the inflow of sophisticated weapons from across the border, with evidence of AK-47 rifles being used in previous incidents.