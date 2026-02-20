Aries Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Fresh financial beginnings may feel out of reach, leaving you stuck in a loop

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: A bright, upbeat day puts you in a creative frame of mind, and anything from painting to experimenting in the kitchen may lift your spirits. The stars indicate success in most things you attempt. However, if you are driving alone, Ganesha advises caution. A moment of distraction may prove costly, so stay alert. Let the day unfold gently — there is joy in simple expression, provided you balance confidence with carefulness.
Emotional stress may test you today. Pay close attention to your partner’s feelings and avoid harsh words. Small adjustments in the relationship can make love run smoother and more successful. Being together brings calm, so choose patience over impulse. A gentle conversation in the evening restores peace and clarity today.
Fresh financial beginnings may feel out of reach, leaving you stuck in a loop. Don’t read this as fate, just feedback. Increase effort, review habits, and seek small wins. A tighter plan and steady action will slowly open exits. Patience plus persistence restores control soon, surely, for your peace today.
You’re keen on keeping everyone happy, even if it means setting aside your own preferences. Creative work draws you more than technical tasks today. You’ll try to untangle complexities, but that also means even minor issues may eat up time. Pace yourself, and don’t let perfection slow progress too much.
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.