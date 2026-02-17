Aries Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Don’t hand over life decisions to anyone, however close

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: A tricky day unfolds as you find yourself torn between meeting your partner’s expectations and responding to your boss’s demands. Disappointing either feels impossible, yet both look to you for answers. Ganesha reminds you that certain dilemmas must be handled with grace, not anxiety. Trust yourself—life rarely presents a situation you’re not capable of managing. With patience and tact, you’ll navigate the day without losing balance or goodwill on either side.
Don’t hand over life decisions to anyone, however close. You may feel your partner is ignoring you, and irritation could make you withdraw. Keep control of your choices, but also name what you need calmly, early, and clearly. Otherwise detachment grows, and the gap feels wider by evening, in silence.
Your focus extends beyond money to stability and progress today. The urge to earn more stays strong, yet you act with calm practicality. Restlessness drops, letting you plan steadily, take sensible steps, and trust gradual growth. Keep priorities clear, and your financial path strengthens without drama or haste. Stay grounded.
Don’t trust everyone blindly today; it could backfire. Be especially careful in client conversations—avoid rushing your words. When it comes to big calls, rely on your inner judgement as much as external advice. A measured, alert approach will keep you out of avoidable trouble.
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.