Aries Horoscope Today, 12 February 2026: Your go-getter streak impresses your partner today, keeping romance lively

Aries Horoscope Prediction Today, 12 February 2026: Today you set yourself up for focused research, gathering everything you need to examine matters closely. But your irritability may run high, and anyone delaying your plans could face your displeasure. Ganesha suggests softening your approach, especially with loved ones who may need your attention just as much as your work does. Balancing care with ambition will help you maintain harmony while still achieving what you set out to do.
Your go-getter streak impresses your partner today, keeping romance lively. It’s a good moment to strengthen bonds and say what you feel. Passion runs high and lifts your mood. Use the energy to plan something together, and avoid letting small irritations spoil the flow later in the evening too.
Line up key financial discussions for the second half. Your footing strengthens as the day progresses, and support from others helps you untangle issues. Post-noon is better for closing deals or taking important calls.
Decision-making may feel sluggish today, even as work demands rise. Still, it’s an excellent window for analysis and data-gathering. You’ll focus sharply on execution, and a critical discussion could surface at work. Stay prepared with facts, and let clarity emerge before you commit to a final call.
IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said they will showcase their full combat capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti, highlighting their role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management. The exercise will also feature advanced weapons and over 120 air assets, including Rafale, Su-30MKI, and C-295.